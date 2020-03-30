Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of BRP worth $55,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BRP by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in BRP by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. BRP Inc has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BRP from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.34.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.