Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 333,347 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,347 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.48% of Methanex worth $73,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 836,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 262,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 82,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $12.22 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.62.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

