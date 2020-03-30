Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 59,398 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of AFLAC worth $39,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,789 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,570,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 116,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.