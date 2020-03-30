Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.44% of Bank of Montreal worth $219,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,938 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.