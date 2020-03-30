Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,642,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248,539 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $139,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

