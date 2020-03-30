Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 598,266 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of Restaurant Brands International worth $121,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE QSR opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

