Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,563,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 321,771 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up approximately 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $227,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CAE by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of CAE opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

