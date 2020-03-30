Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,891,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,822,343 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 5.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $724,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

TD stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

