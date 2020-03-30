Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104,726 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.00% of Crescent Point Energy worth $70,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 142,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

NYSE CPG opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $347.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

