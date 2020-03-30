Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 631,477 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Fortis worth $68,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,309 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,645,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 355,571 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,453,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

