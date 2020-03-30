Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $48,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.