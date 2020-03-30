Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $123.61 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $123,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.88.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $156.79 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.99 and a 200-day moving average of $195.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

