Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $175.03 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 782,514 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Waste Connections worth $175,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after buying an additional 264,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,001,000 after acquiring an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,045,000 after acquiring an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $19,044,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

NYSE:WCN opened at $74.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.69. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.