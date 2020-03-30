Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $186.43 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,022,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,865 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 1.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $186,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 111,438 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,960,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA opened at $17.22 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1569 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.