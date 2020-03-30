Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $38.87 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $38,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

