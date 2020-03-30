Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $41.49 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 100,743 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

