Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $63,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $6,707,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

