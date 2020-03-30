Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 146,077 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.