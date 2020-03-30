Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 114,225 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,225 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $47,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.21.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

