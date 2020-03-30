Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,191,471 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $89,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

CVE opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

