Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 90,383 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

