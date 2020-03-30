Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,379,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,259,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

