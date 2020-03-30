Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $127,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $9.49 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

