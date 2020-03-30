Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,200 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.77% of CGI worth $173,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

GIB opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. CGI’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

