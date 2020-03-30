Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,338,885 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338,885 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for approximately 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $117,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

