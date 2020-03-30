Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 649,600 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 649,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $38,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 363,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 881,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

