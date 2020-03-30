Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Global Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,491,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,292,000 after buying an additional 48,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,885,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,236,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,654,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $144.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

