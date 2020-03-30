Contrasting DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) & First Internet Bancorp (OTCMKTS:INBK)

DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get DSA FINL CORP/SH alerts:

DSA FINL CORP/SH has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DSA FINL CORP/SH and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSA FINL CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp 15.37% 8.48% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DSA FINL CORP/SH and First Internet Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 97.55%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSA FINL CORP/SH and First Internet Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 3.78 $830,000.00 N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 0.95 $25.24 million $2.51 6.39

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSA FINL CORP/SH

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for DSA FINL CORP/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSA FINL CORP/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.