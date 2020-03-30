Contrasting TransMedics Group (TMDX) & Its Peers

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TransMedics Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransMedics Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 TransMedics Group Competitors 334 875 1544 80 2.48

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 144.47%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 49.98%. Given TransMedics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransMedics Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million -$33.55 million -4.98 TransMedics Group Competitors $1.12 billion $126.03 million 11.74

TransMedics Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -142.12% N/A -35.53% TransMedics Group Competitors -233.15% -74.62% -10.50%

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

