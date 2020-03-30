Cormark Comments on Great Canadian Gaming Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Canadian Gaming in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$59.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Great Canadian Gaming stock opened at C$24.58 on Monday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.28.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$357.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total value of C$51,083,909.25. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$7,799,898.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,625.99.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

