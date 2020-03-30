Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

