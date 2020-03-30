Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,153 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

