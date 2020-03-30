Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,862,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,383,000 after acquiring an additional 318,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after buying an additional 183,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 163,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

