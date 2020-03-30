Credit Suisse AG Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 178.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Ballard Power Systems worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDP stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.47. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

