Credit Suisse AG Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,340,000. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $110,341.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

