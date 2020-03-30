Credit Suisse AG Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Yext worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yext by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $34,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $259,179.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 227,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,407 shares of company stock worth $2,097,209. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.