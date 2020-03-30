Credit Suisse AG Has $1.55 Million Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Irhythm Technologies worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. William Blair started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,450. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

