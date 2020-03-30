Credit Suisse AG Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Ambarella worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $710,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,335 shares of company stock worth $1,232,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

