Credit Suisse AG Has $1.58 Million Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Evertec worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Evertec by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evertec during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 409,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Evertec by 36.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Evertec by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 887,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

