Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,955,000 after purchasing an additional 152,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,275,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 892,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $101.72 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.