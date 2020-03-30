Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,877 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,526.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of KTB opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

