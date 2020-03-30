Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,652 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,169,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSG Networks by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 625,910 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $6,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MSG Networks by 109.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,473 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSGN stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $614.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

