Credit Suisse AG Takes $1.63 Million Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $31.30 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

