Critical Review: CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) & Its Peers

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 733 2734 3772 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.07%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -685.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.24 billion $74.92 million -32.99

CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -19.82% -2,415.18% -6.45%

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) rivals beat CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

