CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CSX worth $39,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

CSX opened at $56.29 on Monday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

