DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Get Crane alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 21.5% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.