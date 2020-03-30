Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Daqo New Energy worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. BosValen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ opened at $53.78 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $582.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Daqo New Energy from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

