DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DCC has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,655.13 ($100.70).

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 5,002 ($65.80) on Thursday. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,470.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,421.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.