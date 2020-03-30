Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €19.54 ($22.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Evotec has a 1-year low of €17.17 ($19.97) and a 1-year high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.67.

About Evotec

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.