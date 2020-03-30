Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 341 ($4.49) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 343.17 ($4.51).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 279.35 ($3.67) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

